Report: Saints to host Packers in Jacksonville for season opener

 6 days ago
The New Orleans Saints reportedly will host the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, for their season opener on Sept. 12. The Saints were displaced from the Caesar’s Superdome after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana over the weekend. Saints head coach Sean Payton said on...

