Despite the month of August being mostly horrific for the New York Mets — both on and off the field — a small surge at the end may give some fans hope for September. After all, the Mets have won four games in a row, which is the first time they’ve done that since the end of May (this technically isn’t true because one counts for April since it was a suspended contest, but still, momentum is momentum, right?). New York limped through a gauntlet of games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, but seeing the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins afterward certainly helps.