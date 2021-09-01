Cancel
Brad Pitt Challenges Angelina Jolie's Child Custody Win in New Court Filing

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Over the summer, Brad Pitt was stripped of his 50-50 child custody ruling amid his battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

www.newsweek.com

