Fayette County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Greene by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Fayette; Greene FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE, SOUTHEASTERN GREENE, PRESTON, TUCKER, SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND EASTERN MONONGALIA COUNTIES At 1220 PM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morgantown, Fairmont, Uniontown, Westover, Kingwood, Star City, Parsons, Terra Alta, Davis, Thomas, Rowlesburg, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Farmington, Barrackville, Point Marion, Monongah, Granville, Newburg and Hendricks. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON, SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS, NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES AND EASTERN ST. CHARLES PARISHES At 132 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Avondale, Gretna, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Estelle, Woodmere, Terrytown, Bridge City and Waggaman.
Grand Traverse County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Wexford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Wexford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT FOR WEXFORD...SOUTHEASTERN GRAND TRAVERSE...SOUTHERN KALKASKA AND NORTHWESTERN MISSAUKEE COUNTIES At 1001 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kalkaska to near Sigma to near Sharon to near Meauwataka, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cadillac, Lake City, Sharon, Kingsley, Manton, Boon, Fife Lake, Harrietta, Meauwataka, Jennings, South Boardman, Mitchell State Park, Morey, Yuma and Smithville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lafourche Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lafourche The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen over the past 30 minutes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hahnville, Luling, Boutte, Bayou Gauche, Paradis, Ama, St. Rose, Destrehan, Des Allemands, New Sarpy, Norco, Taft and Killona.
Fond Du Lac County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fond du Lac by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Fond du Lac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN FOND DU LAC COUNTY At 1002 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Fond Du Lac, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include North Fond Du Lac, Rosendale, Southern Lake Winnebago, Eldorado, Mount Calvary, St. Cloud, Van Dyne, Peebles, Pipe, Calvary, Marytown, Johnsburg and West Rosendale. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Missaukee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Missaukee, Wexford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Missaukee; Wexford The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Wexford County in northern Michigan Missaukee County in northern Michigan * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 1026 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cadillac, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Jennings around 1030 AM EDT. Lake City and Morey around 1035 AM EDT. Falmouth around 1040 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Moorestown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until early Friday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday evening. * Impact...At 15.5 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 19.2 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.0 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until Friday evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will remain near 18.0 feet through Thursday afternoon before falling below flood stage. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until early Friday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday evening. * Impact...At 15.5 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 606 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Perrine, or near Kendall, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include The Redland, Richmond West, The Crossings, Country Walk and The Hammocks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Antrim County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antrim, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antrim; Kalkaska A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANTRIM AND NORTHERN KALKASKA COUNTIES At 959 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kalkaska to near Sigma, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sigma. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Missaukee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:03:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Missaukee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MISSAUKEE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Antrim County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Antrim by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antrim A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANTRIM AND NORTHERN KALKASKA COUNTIES At 959 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kalkaska to near Sigma, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sigma. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Antrim County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Antrim, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antrim; Kalkaska A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANTRIM AND NORTHERN KALKASKA COUNTIES At 959 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kalkaska to near Sigma, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sigma. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Green Lake County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Green Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green Lake THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GREEN LAKE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Grand Traverse County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Wexford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Wexford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT FOR WEXFORD...SOUTHEASTERN GRAND TRAVERSE...SOUTHERN KALKASKA AND NORTHWESTERN MISSAUKEE COUNTIES At 1001 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kalkaska to near Sigma to near Sharon to near Meauwataka, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cadillac, Lake City, Sharon, Kingsley, Manton, Boon, Fife Lake, Harrietta, Meauwataka, Jennings, South Boardman, Mitchell State Park, Morey, Yuma and Smithville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Missaukee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Missaukee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MISSAUKEE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Kewaunee County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kewaunee; Manitowoc A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN...SOUTHWESTERN KEWAUNEE AND NORTHERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES At 922 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Two Creeks, or 13 miles southwest of Kewaunee, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Two Creeks. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Outagamie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown; Outagamie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL BROWN AND CENTRAL OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES At 904 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Bellevue Town, or 11 miles south of Green Bay, moving east at 55 mph. At 859 am tennis ball size hail was reported near Wrightstown. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Denmark. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown; Kewaunee; Manitowoc A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN...SOUTHWESTERN KEWAUNEE AND NORTHERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES At 922 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Two Creeks, or 13 miles southwest of Kewaunee, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Two Creeks. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

