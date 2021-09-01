Kanye West's 'Donda' Scores Worse Pitchfork Review Than the 'Peppa Pig' Album
The highly anticipated album from Kanye West was delayed three times this summer and finally released on Sunday after much fanfare.www.newsweek.com
