Kanye West's 'Donda' Scores Worse Pitchfork Review Than the 'Peppa Pig' Album

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.