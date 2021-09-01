Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Kanye West's 'Donda' Scores Worse Pitchfork Review Than the 'Peppa Pig' Album

By Emma Nolan
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The highly anticipated album from Kanye West was delayed three times this summer and finally released on Sunday after much fanfare.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
555K+
Followers
58K+
Post
604M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Nme#The Los Angeles Times#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
CelebritiesComplex

Benny the Butcher Reveals Jay-Z’s Heard His Drake Collab, Says Hov Doesn’t Take Rivalries ‘Personal’

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation’s 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga’s mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn’t have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Kanye West accused of stealing ‘Donda’ logo from black-owned company

Forget about Chris Brown disses and awkward Marilyn Manson cameos — Kanye West is embroiled in yet another blazing-hot controversy after being accused of ripping off the logo of his “Donda” album merch. The 44-year-old allegedly stole the logo design from the black-owned business, according to Randy Dawkins, creative director...
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Kim Kardashian Staying with Kanye West For The New Money?

It is Kim Kardashian wants to end her divorce proceedings Kanye WestTo have more money available? According to one tabloid, the Keep Up with The Kardashians star wants to add to her billion-dollar empire by getting back together with West. Gossip Copco uncovers the truth behind the story, he is continuing to investigate.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Jay-Z’s Drake Verse Has Twitter Going Wild After Kanye Beef

Drake’s hotly anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy is finally here, and it has a killer feature that’s shaking up rap Twitter. That’s right, just one week after Jay-Z appeared on Kanye West’s Donda, Jay paid a visit on Drake’s new album too. On CLB’s “Love All,” Jay-Z closes out...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Kim Kardashian ‘hurt’ with ex Kanye West airing dirty laundry

Kim Kardashian is allegedly not happy with her ex Kanye West airing their dirty laundry in his songs, a report says. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West remain amicable following their split. The exes co-parent their four children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. However, she allegedly didn’t like him talking about their failed marriage in his songs.
Musicthesource.com

Boosie Claims His Last Album is Better than Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’

Boosie is throwing his hat in the ring for best album and he calls out Kanye West in the process. After multiple delays, three stadium listening sessions/concerts, and controversy, Kanye dropped DONDA at 8 AM last Sunday. Although Ye claims that Universal Music Group released the album “without my approval,” he has enjoyed abundant success since then. DONDA became the first album ever to amass over 100 million streams for three consecutive days.
TV & VideosCNN

Peppa Pig appears to have trolled Kanye West

(CNN) — Things just got weird. The adorable animated children's television character Peppa Pig seems to have trolled rapper Kanye West on Twitter. "Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5," a tweet from the official account for Peppa Pig read. The message...
CelebritiesBillboard

Kanye West Lands 10th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Donda'

Plus: New albums from Halsey and Lil Tecca bow in the top 10. Kanye West lands his 10th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as Donda debuts atop the list with the year’s biggest week for any album: 309,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 2, according to MRC Data. It surpasses the year’s previous best week, when Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour started with 295,000 units (on the chart dated June 5).

Comments / 0

Community Policy