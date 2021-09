The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards nominations recently dropped, so let’s see who can pick up some awards in the genre categories. I covered pop, hip-hop, rock, and alternative in an earlier article, so I’ll move on to the next four. Refresh your memory on all the nominees here. Best Latin While I could genuinely see any of the nominees winning, my gut tells me that one of the three crossover hits will win. “Un Día (One Day)” by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy could win based on name-recognition alone, getting votes from fans of three big Latin stars...