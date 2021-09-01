Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 7,102 new cases include more than 1,000 delayed positives
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Wednesday, September 1, a total of 1,228,002 (+7,102) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 66,013 (+242) hospitalizations and 8,861 (+25) ICU admissions. The number released Wednesday includes 1,021 cases that were delayed due to a lab reporting issue between Aug. 15-25. The ODH says the issue has been resolved.www.wkbn.com
Comments / 0