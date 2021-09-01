Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

CDC asks unvaccinated Americans not to travel over Labor Day weekend as Covid cases increase

By Heather Morrison
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking those not vaccinated against COVID-19 to refrain from traveling during Labor Day weekend. “First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing on Tuesday.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 2

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
39K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Labor Day Weekend#Americans#Covid#Cdc#White House#Johns Hopkins University#Cnn#Conde Nast Traveler#Orbitz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
NFLcntraveler.com

How Airline and Hotel Vaccine Requirements for Staff Will Impact Travelers

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on and the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread, more and more companies in the travel industry are requiring their staff and guests to show proof of vaccination. Major airlines, restaurants, and even some hotels are enacting policies aimed at keeping their employees and customers safe—and keeping their lights on.
Public HealthNPR

Disney World Has An Agreement To Require Union Workers To Be Vaccinated

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida's Walt Disney World will now require union employees as well as non-union and salaried workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their jobs at the theme park. The company also said Wednesday it would soon require vaccines for its cruise passengers ages 12 and up on ships to the Bahamas.
Traveltravelersunited.org

Should airlines and cruise lines require proof of vaccination to travel?

With the majority of the population, according to polls, in favor of proof of vaccination, what will happen?. More states, restaurants, theaters, and other large gatherings of people require proof of vaccination to attend events. For months most travel organizations have shied away from vaccination requirements. However, cruise lines recently sued Florida’s Governor in order to require all cruise participants to show proof of vaccination. The cruise line won.
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

New ‘mu’ COVID-19 variant now found in 49 US states

Since being discovered in Colombia in January, the mu variant of COVID-19 has spread to nearly four dozen countries and has made its presence known in Hawaii and Alaska. It has so far been found in 49 states with Nebraska being the only state to not have a mu variant case detected.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Surge Is "Peaking" in These 3 States, Virus Expert Says

With more than half of people in the U.S. fully vaccinated, it's easy to think the country's situation with the COVID pandemic is improving. But when you look at the number of new cases nationwide, it's looking like a different story. At this time last year, during Labor Day weekend 2020, the seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was about 40,000, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This Labor Day weekend, it's nearly four times higher than that. The seven-day average as of Sept. 3 is 158,000 new cases per day, and that's largely because of the more contagious Delta variant. "We have an enormous amount of infections across the country," infectious disease expert Ashish Jha, MD, dean of Brown's School of Public Health, said in a Sept. 5 appearance on Fox News Sunday. "That said, I do think we are peaking, particularly across the American south."
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

The US food assistance program does not cover everyone hit by the pandemic

The administration of President Joe Biden has approved the largest increase in its history of aid from the program known as ‘SNAP’, the largest federal nutrition assistance in the US It is a public aid to individuals and families with low incomes so that they can buy various foods in certain stores.
Public HealthNBC Miami

CDC Recommends Travelers With High Risk of Covid Complications Avoid Cruises

People in at-risk groups for Covid-19 complications should avoid taking cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The updated guidance also recommended that travelers who are not fully vaccinated avoid taking cruises. The new advice follows several coronavirus outbreaks that have been...
TravelBirmingham Star

CDC asks those at risk of Covid to not travel by cruise ship

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people with an increased risk of contracting severe COVID-19 should avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises. The agency stressed that older people and those with chronic conditions are more likely to experience severe COVID-19 symptoms. After discussions with the...
TravelPosted by
Verywell Health

Should the Delta Variant Change Your Travel Plans?

When weighing the COVID-19 risk of your trip, consider your vaccination status, the travel destination's current infection rates, and the activities you plan to do once you're there. If you decide to carry on with your travel plans, it's best that you get vaccinated beforehand, wear a well-fitting mask, and...
TravelClick10.com

‘High risk’ cruise passengers may want to reconsider, CDC says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control issued a warning that some groups should avoid traveling on cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status. The groups include older adults, people who are immunocompromised or have certain medical issues, including people who are overweight. This comes as cruise lines have...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Even some Trump hotels are requiring masks again as COVID cases spread

As president, Donald Trump discouraged those around him from wearing face masks. But some of the hotels bearing his name are taking a more nuanced stance as the contagious Delta variant fuels a spike in COVID-19 cases, and as federal health officials recommend face coverings inside public spaces in high-risk areas that encompass most of the country.
Public HealthBoston Herald

McCaughey: CDC on a mission of maximum confusion

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a guide last week for “Inclusive Communication,” cautioning against using words like prisoner, smoker, illegal immigrant, disabled or homeless, which the agency says could imply blame or stigma. The guide’s opening line says, “We must confront the systems and policies that have...
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 374,488,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 450,175,825 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 373,516,809 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday,...
IndustryWashington Post

Carnival Cruise to require vaccination proof for all passengers 12 and over

Carnival Cruise Line is tightening its vaccine mandate beginning this week, announcing that vaccination will be required for all passengers except children under 12 and adults with medical conditions that prohibit inoculation. The move came Sunday, three days after the Bahamas issued an emergency order barring cruise ships from entering...
TravelABC News

What to expect for Labor Day travel

With Labor Day approaching, Americans looking to take one last vacation can expect a busy holiday weekend and full flights. This comes as travel continues to recover despite concerns around the delta variant. According to TripIt, 2021 bookings for domestic flights are 53% of what they were in 2019. "Mid-July...

Comments / 0

Community Policy