Elections bill heads to governor

By From Staff Reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth chambers of the Texas Legislature approved a final version of the elections bill Tuesday that has kept lawmakers in Austin since the end of the regular session in May. That session ended with a quorum break in the House, where opponents of the measure walked out, depriving that body of the necessary members to conduct business. When Governor Greg Abbott called legislators back to pass the bill, opponents refused to return, heading instead to Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress in favor of sweeping voting rights legislation. They stayed away when the governor called a second special session, but enough members returned about halfway through the 30-day session to restore the House quorum. The House then moved quickly to pass the bill which had already cleared the Senate. With both the Senate and the House approving the conference committee report, the bill now heads to the governor for his signature.

