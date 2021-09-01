Sununu to receive COVID-19 test after Kentucky trip
Gov. Chris Sununu will be tested for COVID-19 and isolate after feeling ill Wednesday morning. The governor recently returned from a trip to Kentucky where he met officials and visited hospitals to discuss how his counterparts were handling their most recent surge. Sununu and staff visited Frankfort Regional Medical Center and the University of Louisville Hospital. Sununu also met with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and staff.www.concordmonitor.com
