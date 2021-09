This is in response to the letter published “The unvaccinated have rights,” Sept. 5, page C4. The letter writer asks, “What has happened to freedom of choice?” Nothing has happened to freedom of choice. Mandating vaccinations is not wrong especially when it concerns public health. Mandating vaccinations does not violate HIPAA laws. Neither is asking someone if they have been vaccinated. When someone states that it is a personal matter, I interpret that to that person has not been vaccinated.