If recent history is any indication, 2021 should be a bounce-back season for the Vikings. This is Mike Zimmer's eighth season in Minnesota, and his teams have alternated missing and making the playoffs during the previous seven. Last year was another opportunity to finally reach the postseason in consecutive years, but it went terribly wrong. An injury-ravaged and talent-deficient defense, Kirk Cousins' inconsistency, and horrific special teams were the catalysts to a 1-5 start that became a disappointing 7-9 campaign.