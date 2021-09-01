Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Moderna says tainted Covid vaccines sent to Japan contained steel

By Jacob King
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bH25J_0bjWCYs700
Moderna says a batch of vaccines sent to Japan were tainted with stainless steel particles /POOL/AFP/File

Moderna said Wednesday that tainted batches of its Covid-19 vaccine sent to Japan were contaminated with stainless steel particles, but the company did not expect it posed "an undue risk to patient safety."

The US biotech firm is facing major setbacks in Japan, with hundreds of thousands of doses suspended following reports of foreign substances detected in vials.

Authorities are also investigating the deaths of two men who received doses from a tainted batch, but the cause of their deaths is so far unknown.

In a joint statement with its Japanese partner Takeda, Moderna said the contamination in one of three suspended lots had been traced back to production line flaws at a factory run by its Spanish contractor, ROVI Pharma Industrial Services.

"The rare presence of stainless steel particles in the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine does not pose an undue risk to patient safety and it does not adversely affect the benefit/risk profile of the product," the statement said.

Metallic particles of this size injected into a muscle may cause a site reaction, but are unlikely to go beyond that, it added.

"Stainless steel is routinely used in heart valves, joint replacements and metal sutures and staples.  As such, it is not expected that injection of the particles identified in these lots in Japan would result in increased medical risk."

Moderna added that for the time being, there was no evidence that the two deaths were related to administration of the vaccine and "the relationship is currently considered to be coincidental." An investigation is ongoing.

Last week, Japan suspended 1.63 million Moderna doses across the country.

Around 46 percent of Japan's population has been fully vaccinated, as the country battles a record surge of coronavirus cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

Some 16,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Japan, and large parts of the country are under strict virus restrictions.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Covid#Japanese#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthHyperallergic

A COVID-19 Mask That Kills the Virus? Scientists Say Yes

After a short-lived euphoria following the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, the relentless spread of the highly infectious Delta variant has forced us to return to mask-wearing, even if vaccinated. With varying degrees of protection — from basic cloth face coverings to advanced N95 or KN95 masks — masks have mostly been portrayed as a precautionary measure to prevent the transfer of viral load from one person to another. But what if there was a face mask that could kill the virus? A group of researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) say that’s exactly what they invented.
Healthwhtc.com

Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture said it has found another vial of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine suspected of containing a foreign substance and has put the rest of the lot on hold. In a statement on Tuesday, prefectural authorities said a pharmacist found several black particles in one vial...
HealthLong Beach Press-Telegram

Moderna withholds 1.63 million vaccine doses in Japan

Moderna Inc has withheld supply of about 1.63 million doses in Japan after it was notified of contamination of its COVID-19 vaccine vials with particulate matter, the U.S. vaccine maker said on Wednesday. The contamination, the company said, could be due to a manufacturing issue in one of the production...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Japan suspends 1.6 million vaccine doses due to 'tainted vials'

Japan is suspending the use of more than one-and-a-half million COVID-19 vaccine doses due to contamination concerns. Japanese authorities said Thursday they're halting the use of more than 1.6 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine "after some vaccination sites reported finding tainted vials," The New York Times writes. According to the Times, contaminants were found in almost 40 doses at eight locations in Japan.
Public HealthPosted by
North Denver News

2 People Die in Japan After Moderna Shots From Tainted Batch |

Japan’s health ministry said Saturday that two people in their 30s have died days after receiving their second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot. Officials say the shots used came from supplies that were suspended Thursday following the discovery of contaminants. The ministry said the cause of the deaths, which occurred earlier this month, is under investigation.
Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Officials in Japan assuage fears about Moderna Vaccine contamination following two deaths, saying, “There Is No Safety Issue.”

Officials in Japan assuage fears about Moderna Vaccine contamination following two deaths, saying, “There Is No Safety Issue.”. Following the interim suspension of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine due to a foreign substance found in the vials, Japanese officials have stated that the vaccine “has no safety or other difficulties” and that they want to continue immunizing individuals.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Protestshngn.com

Protests Ravage the Streets in Thailand as More Than 12,000 Dead in Alleged Failed Government Response on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of protesters ravaged the streets of Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic raises the country's death toll past 12,000. Thousands of people have been holding anti-government protests daily in Thailand to protest the government's failing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once known as a virus-containing wonder, Thailand has now reported 12,855 COVID-related deaths.
Public HealthBBC

The mystery fever killing children in India

For more than a week now, children in some districts in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have been waking up with a high fever and drenched in sweat. Many of them complained of joint pains, headaches, dehydration and nausea. In some cases, they reported rashes spreading across legs and arms.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The Government Is Lying About Vaccines And Ivermectin – But Why?

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed such lies, exaggeration and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?. Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

“It’s impossible”: a WHO scientist admitted pressure from China not to investigate a COVID-19 leak from the Wuhan laboratory

In early 2021, almost a year after the coronavirus pandemic began, a joint mission of the World Health Organization with China, he made a report in which they indicated that it was “extremely unlikely” that the origin of the disease was an accidental laboratory event at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But nevertheless, An expert from the international organization now gave details of the work he did and raised doubts.
IndustryTODAY.com

'Stop it': FDA warns people not to take veterinary drugs to treat COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging people to stop taking veterinary drugs to treat or prevent COVID-19 after receiving multiple reports of patients who have been hospitalized after "self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses," according to the federal agency. "You are not a horse. You are not a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy