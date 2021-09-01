Resuming geographic mobility will boost knowledge transfer
Among the casualties of the COVID-related decline in geographic mobility is effective knowledge transfer, that could have saved billions of dollars to companies across the world. According to research by Gianmario Verona, Professor of Management and Rector of Bocconi University, knowledge moves across organizational units with people who possess it. Such knowledge transfer, moreover, is particularly important when a unit is introducing new process technologies and can exploit the expertise of people that experienced them in previous assignments.phys.org
