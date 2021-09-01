Rich and Successful Film Festival to Launch Sept. 4 in L.A.

The 13th Annual Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF), has chosen Mads Mikkelsens’ award-winning film RIDERS OF JUSTICE (courtesy of Magnolia Pictures/Magnet Releasing), as their Opening Night feature to launch this year’s event on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Friday Night Centerpiece film will be the World Premiere of THIS GAME'S CALLED MURDER, starring Ron Perlman, Natasha Henstridge (Species), and Vanessa Marano (Switched at Birth). On Sunday, the Closing Night feature will be the Docudrama, ACTING: THE FIRST SIX LESSONS starring Emily Bridges (in her directorial debut) with her father Beau Bridges, followed by a Q&A with director Emily Bridges. They will also be presented the President’s Innovation Award plus a SPECIAL BRIDGES TRIBUTE by actress Rachel Boston (CBS’s SEAL Team, 500 Days of Summer) at the festival’s Closing Night Red Carpet Awards Gala on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center. The Festival will be returning in person this year to the Burbank AMC 16 Theaters for live screenings and events, running from September 9-12, 2021.