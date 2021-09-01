Cancel
Rich and Successful Film Festival to Launch Sept. 4 in L.A.

By Tim Gray
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A.’s Rich and Successful Film Festival launches Sept. 4, starting at 1 p.m., at the Lumiere Music Hall in Beverly Hills. The festival spotlights work by independent filmmakers who live in Los Angeles County. Indie production company Sogbots, which is presenting the fest, said there were more than 100 submissions, and there will be 14 films shown.

www.seattlepi.com

