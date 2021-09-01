Police investigating shooting in central Columbia

KMIZ Evidence markers sit on a car after a shooting at Garth Avenue and Sexton Road in Columbia on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

About a dozen Columbia police cars converged near Woodlawn Avenue and Sexton Road on Wednesday morning.

Crime scene tape was up in front of a house and an ABC 17 News reporter saw an ambulance leaving the scene. Officers were not immediately available to answer questions about the incident but people who live in the area say they saw a drive-by shooting happen.

Additional security measures were taken at nearby Ridgeway Elementary School, a school official at the scene said.

