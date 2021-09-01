Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Win $150 Promo at 30-1 Odds on Clemson-Georgia

By Kyle Scott
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFanDuel Sportsbook has an awesome promo ahead of the long-awaited arrival of college football’s first full weekend slate, one that is dialed on its biggest game. When Clemson and Georgia square off on Saturday night, two of the nation’s best programs will go at it in a September clash that could have major implications come January. Ahead of this marquee matchup, FanDuel is offering new bettors looking to get in on college football betting action the opportunity to score insane 30-1 odds on Clemson-Georgia.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Fanduel Sportsbook#Georgia Clemson#Tigers#Get Fanduel Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Names 1 Sleeper Team To Watch This Season

ESPN host Mike Greenberg revealed his bold “sleeper” team prediction for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Greenberg likes the Washington Football Team. “The NFL gets so much attention all year round that it’s hard to imagine it could ever have a secret as well kept as the Washington Football Team is heading into this year,” he said.
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama savagely trolls Miami in postgame poster

It’s bad enough that the Alabama Crimson Tide humiliated the Miami Hurricanes Saturday 44-13, now the school is trolling Miami on Twitter with their official victory poster, which they posted Monday. Miami’s school slogan for the longest time has been “It’s All About the U” referring back to not only...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama QB Paul Tyson announces NIL deal

In a move made possible by the NCAA’s relaxing of regulations, Alabama redshirt sophomore quarterback Paul Tyson announced an NIL deal with Krystal Sunday. Currently the backup to sophomore Bryce Young, Tyson’s name holds a special place in Crimson Tide lore as he is the great-grandson of legendary head coach Bear Bryant.
Alabama StateCBS Sports

College football winners, losers, overreactions for Week 1: Alabama remains king, Clemson not playoff-caliber

Week 1 of the 2021 season proved why college football is unmatched. Not only did we see some of the top teams in the sport flex their muscles, but we saw two teams from the same conference emerge as the early favorites to win the national championship. No. 5 Georgia topped No. 3 Clemson in a battle of heavyweights and the fearsome Bulldogs' defensive front took center stage in a 10-3 victory. In the other marquee kickoff game, No. 1 Alabama had no problem dispatching No. 14 Miami in an easy 44-13 win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy