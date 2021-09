A year ago, Calvin Corriders was on the CenterState CEO panel, “Leadership Lessons from 7 Inspirational Influencers.”. Corriders, regional president of Pathfinder Bank’s Syracuse Market, said he told the audience via Zoom: “In terms of leadership, it isn’t about me, it’s about us. We’re not going to be successful if we’re not all in it together. A good leader will not just explain what needs to be done, but will be there with you.”