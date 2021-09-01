Cancel
Alyssa Milano's uncle says he will be home soon in health update

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
Alyssa Milano's uncle will be returning home soon after the pair were involved in a car accident. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Alyssa Milano provided fans a health update on her uncle Mitchell J. Carp after the pair was involved in a car accident in August.

The actress uploaded a video to Instagram on Tuesday that included a voice message of Carp speaking to her from the hospital.

"I want to thank you for saving me and I should be getting out of here soon. I love you," Carp is heard saying to Milano.

The car accident took place on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. Milano, 48, was the passenger and Carp, 63, suffered a medical issue while driving and became unconscious.

The vehicle, a Ford Edge SUV, hit a black SUV after it drifted between lanes. The black SUV fled the scene.

Milano, who was uninjured from the crash, performed CPR on her uncle until first responders arrived.

