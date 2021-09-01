Alyssa Milano's uncle says he will be home soon in health update
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Alyssa Milano provided fans a health update on her uncle Mitchell J. Carp after the pair was involved in a car accident in August.
The actress uploaded a video to Instagram on Tuesday that included a voice message of Carp speaking to her from the hospital.
"I want to thank you for saving me and I should be getting out of here soon. I love you," Carp is heard saying to Milano.
The car accident took place on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. Milano, 48, was the passenger and Carp, 63, suffered a medical issue while driving and became unconscious.
The vehicle, a Ford Edge SUV, hit a black SUV after it drifted between lanes. The black SUV fled the scene.
Milano, who was uninjured from the crash, performed CPR on her uncle until first responders arrived.
