Flash flood watch in effect until Thursday

Flash flood watch posted through 9pm. There is a weak cold front nearby that may act as a focus for more rain development. We do have a few storms near Slidell, Pearlington and Dedeaux. Locally heavy rain is possible. Morning lows drop into the low to upper 70s. Highs Tuesday upper 80s to near 90. 50% rain and storms with the best chance in the afternoon. There is a low risk for excessive rainfall. 30% chance tropical development for area of rain in South Central Gulf. Looks to move to East of Mouth of Mississippi River Wednesday, head toward Apalachicola, then move across lower Georgia to off the East Coast. This is not a big concern for us. Drier air moves in for Thursday into the Weekend. Slightly cooler in the morning, but still hot during the day.