Flash flood watch in effect until Thursday

By Lauren Sellew, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flash flood watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday as the remnants of tropical storm Ida pass through the state today. The flash flood watch went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest of the rainfall is expected Wednesday afternoon. The rain should begin to taper off Thursday morning into the afternoon from west to east across the state. Rainfall totals are expected to be between three to six inches across the state with some areas potentially seeing higher amounts.

