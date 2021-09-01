McG Reveals Why He Dropped Out Of Directing A Superman Movie

McFarlane Toys gets animated once again as they unveil their newest DC Multiverse figure from Superman: The Animated Series. The multiverse is expanded as one of Superman's variant counterparts arrives to conquer the day, insert Justice Lord. This figure is a simple repaint from the first wave of DC Multiverse figures released by McFarlane Toys. He will feature 22 points of articulation, a bend metal accessory, a display base, and a set of alternate hands. The nice black and silver costume is always a real treat to see, and Superman: The Animated Series fans will be happy a new figure is on the way. Priced at $19.99, Black Suit Superman is set to release in November with pre-orders already live and can be found located here. Be sure to add the other animated figure to your DC Comics collection with Batman, Harley Quinn, and red/blue Superman. Stay tuned for more DC Multiverse 7" figures as they come, and keep your eyes peeled for the fastest man alive… coming soon.