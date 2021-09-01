Cancel
Researchers develop tools to measure skeletal muscle function in patients with mitochondrial disease

By Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) successfully developed and validated a new outcome measure to monitor disease severity and progression in patients with impaired skeletal muscle function caused by mitochondrial disease. This measure, named 'Mitochondrial Myopathy-Composite Assessment Tool' ('MM-COAST'), is important to identify specific skeletal muscle and neurological problems in both children and adults with mitochondrial disease and may be used to measure response to treatment interventions in future clinical trials. The findings were published online in JCSM Clinical Reports.

