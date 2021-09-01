Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Birmingham fan Troy Deeney ready to ‘have a good time’ at St Andrew’s

By Nick Mashiter
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pZdm_0bjWB12Q00

Troy Deeney has vowed to enjoy life after realising his dream and signing for Birmingham

The Blues fan has penned a two-year deal after leaving Watford following 11 years at Vicarage Road.

He scored 139 goals in 419 appearances for the Hornets but his final months were wrecked by an Achilles injury he suffered in February.

The 33-year-old has been given a different perspective amid the Covid-19 pandemic and his injury struggles and wants to relish his time at St Andrew’s.

He said: “I’m going to go a little bit deep here. I’m just tired of everyone being f****** miserable. You look on social media, everywhere, Covid has been really terrible but everything is negative.

“Why not come back and enjoy myself, be at a place where I’m loved and have some pressure?

“It’s the good pressure. All my pressure is to score goals. My pressure isn’t to build a stand before next Friday. Get ready, enjoy yourself and have a good time. I’m going to have fun with it but I’m also very serious about winning games.

“The move is always something I thought and joked about but I always tried to play it down due to family reasons. I never left here. I’d go into Asda with my mum and people will be going ‘when are you signing for Blues mate?’ I’d get more pressure than I do in Watford.

“This moved really quickly, from Thursday or Friday it went fast. I had some big clubs offer different options, in and out of the country, but this felt right for me and the club.”

Deeney had been out since suffering his Achilles injury at St Andrew’s when playing Coventry before he returned for two final substitute appearances for Watford this season.

But he knew the writing was on the wall after failing to feature in their Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace last month.

He said: “It was perfect for both teams, if Blues came in a week before I probably would have said no because I was still happy I might get a game in the Carabao Cup, score and it would re-spark the Watford career.

“When that didn’t happen it was time to reassess and have a conversation with the club about moving forward.

“It (being sidelined) has not been very enjoyable. I played Coventry at St Andrew’s and did my Achilles and my calf in that game. I knew I did something wrong at that moment, I went and saw the specialist and he said ‘look, you’re lucky this didn’t end your career’.

“It gave me a sign of what could be and a rejuvenated look at life. I have smashed the gym, worked on my body and my fitness. I’m just trying to enjoy myself.

“Leaving Watford was very emotional. All good things come to an end, I was told that as a kid.”

Deeney could make his Birmingham debut against Derby at St Andrew’s next Friday and the former Walsall youngster’s signing has proved so popular the club’s shop has run out of E’s and have been unable to print his name on shirts.

He added: “Friends of mine were not too happy. I haven’t got a kit for the kids yet. I hope they are going to have everything sorted. First world problems. I’ll play with no name and have a tear up.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

233K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Deeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#A Good Time#Cup Game#St Andrew#Watford#Hornets#Asda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Troy Deeney is just one target for Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer would not rule out a transfer deadline-beating move for striker Troy Deeney after watching his side draw 1-1 at Barnsley. The Watford skipper is a reported target for Blues and Bowyer spoke of his admiration for the player as he admitted he is hoping to bring two players to the club before Tuesday’s deadline.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Troy Deeney joins Birmingham after announcing Watford departure

Birmingham have confirmed the signing of Troy Deeney on a two-year deal after the striker ended his 11-year stay at Watford. Deeney says he feels "tremendous pride" for everything he has achieved with the Hornets. The 33-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but Watford agreed to let him depart as a free agent.
Soccerchatsports.com

Match report: LFC Women beat Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road

Rianna Dean’s first two goals for the club helped Liverpool FC Women to a 3-2 win over Watford Women at Vicarage Road. The Reds were 3-0 up at the break of Saturday’s FA Women’s Championship match as Dean’s double added to Missy Bo Kearns’ opener direct from a corner during a dominant display.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watford goalkeeper Foster: Young will prove brilliant Aston Villa signing

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster says Ashley Young will prove a big signing for Aston Villa. Young was also interesting Watford as he was leaving Inter Milan. Foster told his Youtub channel: “Ashley Young, experience, and he's the kind of player that he will offer you so much on the pitch because he's still a player, but in the dressing room, just keeping the standards high day in, day out, he will be that guy.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Troy Deeney admits he is 'surprised' Harry Kane stayed at Tottenham

Troy Deeney has admitted he is 'surprised' that Harry Kane revealed he will stay at Tottenham, and says he would not have criticised him for joining Manchester City. Kane brought an end to the longest transfer saga of the summer by pledging his future at Spurs this season, which also saw City's interest in a £150m deal fall short.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

England winger Bukayo Saka could not have asked for a better birthday

Bukayo Saka hailed the “perfect birthday present” as he returned to Wembley to score in England’s World Cup qualifying win over Andorra. The Arsenal winger turned 20 on Sunday, toasting the day by providing two assists for Jesse Lingard and heading in the last of the goals in a routine 4-0 victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy