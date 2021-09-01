A Brief Refresher on Where and When Public Grooming Is OK

Disturbing footage from last week that appears to show Rudy Giuliani inexplicably shaving his face above a plate of food while dining in the Delta Lounge at JFK airport has raised many questions — questions like, “Why?” and “Does Rudy Giuliani live in the airport now?” Some questions don’t have answers, and if they do, those answers are between Rudy Giuliani and god. Fortunately, other questions raised by this unsettling faux pas have more readily available answers, specifically questions surrounding when and where it is okay to practice various kinds of public grooming.