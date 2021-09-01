Cancel
ESPN: Irv Smith Jr. out 4-5 months

By Adam Carter
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 6 days ago

Looks like the Vikings will be in need of a new starting tight end for a majority, if not the whole season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Irv Smith Jr. underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his knee, and that recovery will take four to five months

