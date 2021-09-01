Cancel
Survey: Panthers fans spend the least on alcohol, overall stadium concessions among all NFL fans

By Kayla Morton
fox46.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – In a recent survey, Carolina Panthers fans were found to spend the least amount of money on alcoholic beverages and stadium concessions while attending games out of all 32 NFL teams’ fans. In FinanceBuzz’s most recent survey of more than 1,500 fans, it found Panthers fans...

www.fox46.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Alcoholic Beverages#American Football#Financebuzz#Bank Of America Stadium#New York Giants#The New Orleans Saints#Texans
