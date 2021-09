Whether your workplace has a return-to-work plan or if you’re going to be rocking working permanently in your PJs from your living room, there’s a strong chance you’re going to be getting more and more work done on the go. The pandemic jump-started the concept of working from anywhere, and that’s not going to end even when it’s safe to go back into the water office. Lenovo and AT&T are looking to make this new work from anywhere in the world smoother and more efficient with a pair of Lenovo laptops connected right to that sweet, sweet AT&T mobile network!