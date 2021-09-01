Bartlett Teen Faces Reckless Homicide Charges in Fatal Crash
Bartlett Teen Faces Reckless Homicide Charges in Fatal Crash. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Bartlett Chief of Police Patrick Ullrich announced today that a Bartlett teen has been charged in a juvenile petition with two counts of Reckless Homicide, a Class 3 Felony, following a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two Bartlett High School teens, Alex Czerwik and Cameron Kelty, both sixteen-years-old.suburbanchicagoland.com
