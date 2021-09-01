Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dupage County, IL

Bartlett Teen Faces Reckless Homicide Charges in Fatal Crash

By Our Writers
suburbanchicagoland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBartlett Teen Faces Reckless Homicide Charges in Fatal Crash. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Bartlett Chief of Police Patrick Ullrich announced today that a Bartlett teen has been charged in a juvenile petition with two counts of Reckless Homicide, a Class 3 Felony, following a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two Bartlett High School teens, Alex Czerwik and Cameron Kelty, both sixteen-years-old.

suburbanchicagoland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Dupage County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Bartlett, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Homicide#Bartlett High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele informed that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador’s president...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy