It’s been a hot summer, so I have some hot new summer blues releases on tap for you! Just tune in Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon till 2pm on 103.3fm or stream it live at ashevillefm.org and also for one week after it airs! Tracks from new albums this week are a superb soul blues endeavor from Tito Jackson, the great voice of newcomer-Lea McIntosh, The Blacks Keys with their nod to Delta Blues, Robert Finley, Jonathon Long and Alligator Records 50th Anniversary celebration! I also will share some primo tracks from one of the 3 Kings of the Blues-Freddie King! The Notcho’ Blues Artists this week are the honky tonk band BR549! Join the Blueshound and feast on two hours of mind glowing, butt crowing blues!