So far, 2021 has been a decidedly stressful year, leaving most Americans to keep their chins up and forge ahead in spite of the apocalypse-like events that continue to unfold. But not the people employed at Nike’s Oregon-based corporate headquarters. They’re currently enjoying an extra paid week off after company officials decided they needed time to “de-stress,” according to a rep for the shoemaker. The added vacations were the idea of a senior manager who felt the company’s workers needed to “unwind and spend time with loved ones,” the rep says.