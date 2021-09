Formula 1 chiefs are to seek talks with teams and the FIA to discuss changes to the rules in the wake of the Belgian Grand Prix "farce", Motorsport.com has learned. While the FIA and F1 race director Michael Masi have been commended for not pushing on and allowing racing in the dangerous wet conditions at Spa on Sunday, there is unease about the way a result was declared and points handed out after just three laps behind a safety car.