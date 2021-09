It’s already been a good year for TV fans, with critics raving about “Mare of Easttown,” “The Underground Railroad,” and “The White Lotus” (among others on lists like this one). As anyone knows, the most robust time for television is from when kids go back to school in the fall through Christmas. After an incredibly weird autumn last year thanks to pandemic delays, streaming services and networks are hoping that this season is more traditional, and they are all bringing out their big guns, including new dramas, returning shows, and long-awaited mini-series. These are the dozens you should put on your calendar, in chronological order.