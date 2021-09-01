FFA students participate in Commodity Tour

The National FFA Organization plays a large role in the lives of students across the State of Montana. This program first started in 1928 and has since spread across all 50 states and five territories. Chartered in 1930, the Montana Association has a membership of over 5000 students, in 99 chapters spread across the state. The FFA Motto is “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve” and members practice this every day. Students have boundless opportunities to learn about potential careers, serve their communities, and develop skills that will last a lifetime.