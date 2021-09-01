Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

FFA students participate in Commodity Tour

By Editor
bitterrootstar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National FFA Organization plays a large role in the lives of students across the State of Montana. This program first started in 1928 and has since spread across all 50 states and five territories. Chartered in 1930, the Montana Association has a membership of over 5000 students, in 99 chapters spread across the state. The FFA Motto is “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve” and members practice this every day. Students have boundless opportunities to learn about potential careers, serve their communities, and develop skills that will last a lifetime.

bitterrootstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevensville, MT
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Montana Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Fish Hatchery#Wheat#The Montana Association#The Ffa Motto#The State Officer Team#The Agronomy Team#State Foundation#Wmc#Asian#Shaver Transportation#The Columbia River System#Columbia Grain#The Idaho Forest Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy