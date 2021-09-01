Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

What might be behind hair loss

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay when they begin to lose their hair. can have androgenic alopecia. weeks of beginning treatment. help to stimulate regrowth.

www.stmarynow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regrow Hair#Hair Loss#Hair Products#Body Hair#N Academy Of Dermatology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Mclean, VAmodernsalon.com

After Growing Her Hair for 17 Years, A Record-Breaking Cut Will Benefit Kids with Hair Loss

On August 26, at the McLean Community Center in McLean, Virginia, Zahab Kamal Khan got a hair cut. Khan, a local Northern Virginia resident, and native of Pakistan, has been growing her hair for the past 17 years. She set a new Guinness World Record for the Most Hair Donated to a Charity by an Individual. Her hair will be donated to Children With Hair Loss (CWHL), a non-profit that provides annual customized human hair replacements and styling services, at no cost to children and young adults with medically-related hair loss until they reach age 21. Setting the record requires donating a minimum of five feet of hair.
Hair CareWho What Wear

3 Experts Reveal the Honest Truth About Biotin for Hair Growth

While there are myriad treatments for hair loss and thinning available now—including both over-the-counter and professional in-office solutions—biotin, also known as B7 and vitamin H, has long been touted as one of the key supplements for hair regrowth. Over time, however, as more scientific research has been done, the question of whether biotin actually has any effect on hair loss and regrowth has been raised. Now that we have newer innovations at our fingertips, such as low-light laser devices, supplements like Nutrafol, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), it’s easy to understand how the efficacy of older treatments can be called into question. In fact, nowadays, most experts, including both certified trichologists and board-certified dermatologists, are much more likely to recommend the aforementioned, modern remedies to their patients with hair loss because of the lack of evidence there is to support biotin’s aid in regrowth. But more on that later.
Hair CareIdaho Statesman

Can COVID cause you to lose your hair? Here’s what experts say

Hair naturally experiences periods of rest and growth, meaning loss is a part of the equation. But some people who have recovered from COVID-19 say they find alarming clumps of hair in their brushes or bath tubs months after their infection subsides. In severe cases, some people lose as much...
Hair Caremodernsalon.com

Just In! The Phytochemical that Fights Hair Loss

It might be appropriate to advise clients with thinning hair and hair loss to eat their broccoli!. The phytochemical sulforaphane has emerged as the breakout star in hair loss restoration research conducted by scientists at a South Korean firm, Gragem Co., Ltd., and the University of Suwon, and recently published in the journal Cosmetics. Found in broccoli, brussels sprouts and some other vegetables, sulforaphane is an antioxidant already celebrated for its anti-cancer benefits.
Hair Carediabetesselfmanagement.com

Does Diabetes Cause Hair Loss?

Everyone loses some hair every day. That may seem surprising, but the reality is that people shed between 50 and 100 hairs each day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Most of us don’t notice it. However, if you’re noticing a larger than usual amount of hair on, say, your pillow, your hairbrush, or in the shower, you might be wondering if you’re losing more than normal. There are many reasons for hair loss — but is diabetes one of them?
Hair Carethebossmagazine.com

How Hair Loss Affects Our Daily Lives

We lose hair for many reasons (especially many). A more common cause is genetic hair loss. If you’ve recently had surgery, a high fever, or cancer chemotherapy, it’s natural to lose a lot of hair. A few months after giving birth, most women lose a significant amount of hair. Taking care of your hair or styling it too tight can also cause hair loss. Some healthy people develop alopecia areata, a disease that can cause hair loss anywhere on their bodies. These are some of the reasons why we see a lot of hair loss.
Skin CarePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

What nails say about your health

Clues about your health could be right at your fingertips. Take a look at your nails. They could give insight about possible health concerns. Many nail changes are normal and nothing to worry about. But sometimes changes in the way your nails look and grow can be a sign of disease.
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

4 Common Reasons Your Hair Might Be Thinning, According to a Dermatologist

It might start in the shower with a larger-than-usual clump of hair in the drain, or in the morning when you notice a few errant hairs on your pillow, or when your ponytail starts to feel slightly slimmer than usual. But no matter when the realization that you're losing your hair strikes, it's inevitably accompanied by a barrage of questions flying through your brain, like "WTF?" and "Why is this happening to me???" Trust me—I've been there.
Hair Carenewbeauty.com

Hair Regrowth Experts Share Their Top Tips for Treating Hair Loss

August is National Hair Loss Awareness Month and studies show that female pattern hair loss affects nearly 20 percent of women. If you’re dealing with thinning hair, bald patches, or a receding hairline, know that you’re not alone. However, there are many solutions to help maintain the hair you have and restore hair regrowth. Here, hair restoration experts share the one thing everyone should be doing to revive thinning hair.
Boca Raton, FLClick10.com

DNA test theory may reveal which hair loss therapies could work

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A new type of test may help some of the millions of Americans dealing with hair loss better understand what therapies ay actually work for them. Hair loss specialist Dr. Alan Bauman said it’s part of the field of pharmo-genetics, in other words, using DNA testing for the hair.
Hair Caremodernsalon.com

Hair Loss Meets Its Match: Celso Enrique Rivera on the Joy of Hairskeen

Of Hairskeen’s revolutionary hair loss solution for men, Celso Enrique Rivera, Educator for Hairskeen, says. “It’s not your grandpa’s toupee!” Puerto Rican-born Rivera infuses a sense of joy in every statement, punctuating life with effusive exclamation-points. He has worked in hair artistry for nearly 29 years, and from 2009 into the present has been a Top Hair Designer for Sebastian Professional. Now, as part of Hairskeen’s educational team located in the Boston area, he liberates grateful clients from the stress and embarrassment of male pattern hair loss with the brand’s super-realistic hair pieces that Hairskeen calls its “system.” Rivera himself used to shave his head in response to his early-onset, hereditary male pattern baldness, until he discovered Hairskeen. He even tried hair transplants, he says, but the thinning area was too big, making the DIY blade the only option. Until he discovered the natural-looking solution from Hairskeen.
Rockville, MDWJLA

How to spot and treat hair loss

According to the most recent HAIR+ Research Study, conducted by MODERN SALON and SALON TODAY, 75% of male clients and 81% of female clients are concerned about their current or future potential hair loss. Lacy Fields is a Licensed Trichologist with over 15 years of haircare experience. Known as "MsHealthyHair,"...
Beauty & FashionHerald Community Newspapers

Living with Alopecia Areata

(Family Features) Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune condition that causes hair loss on the scalp, face and other areas of the body. Nearly 7 million people in the United States are affected by the condition that has no cure, effective treatments or standard of care. Alopecia areata can affect anyone at any age and may be temporary or a life-long condition.
Posted by
Health and Fitness Hits

Is There a Change in Your Skin’s Color?

Even though the changes in the skin may seem to be minor, they may be an indication of skin cancer. It's important to treat skin rashes, moles, and changes in birthmarks seriously, since they may be a warning indication of skin cancer. The necessity to remain attentive at all times is essential.
New York City, NYAllure

The True Cost of Hair Loss Treatments

This story is a part of The Truth About Hair Loss, an exploration into why we lose our hair, the emotional and monetary costs that come along with the experience, and what the future of treatment (and acceptance) could look like. There's an Instagram photo from about a decade ago...
Hair Carefinehomesandliving.com

Common Causes of Hair Loss and How to Deal With It

Hair loss is a widespread hair condition that affects more than just hair. It can also affect your self-esteem, and you may feel uncomfortable or embarrassed at work, school, or in social settings. Hair loss can be caused by many different things, including genetics, age, stress, certain medications, and diseases such as cancer or lupus. This blog post discusses the most common causes of hair loss and how you can deal with hair loss to help make yourself feel better!

Comments / 0

Community Policy