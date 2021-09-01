Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kanye West Accused Of Jacking ‘DONDA’ Merch Logo From Black-Owned Company

By Preezy Brown
Posted by 
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhgXu_0bjW6jRv00

Kanye West has been accused of jacking the logo design on his ‘ DONDA ’ merchandise from an independent black-owned company, which claims West abandoned plans to work with them after learning the inner workings of their design process.

According to The Daily Beast , Randy Dawkins, the creative director of Infinity G8ds , claims that the logo prominently featured on ‘DONDA’ merch is identical to the one used on numerous items in the brand’s clothing line. “It’s disappointing,” said Dawkins. “We don’t have any bad vibes or bad feelings toward him, we actually like the dude. But how he handled business? Well, that’s another story.”

Dawkins claims he and his team were invited to Atlanta by West to check out their work and gain insight into their approach to design with West promising the possibility of a working relationship between himself and Infinity G8ds . However, Dawkins says that has not been the case and that communication has been minimal between the two camps with no resolution to his claims.

The creative director, who was introduced to West through Travis Reece, the “Heartless” rapper’s chef at the time, also charges that Reece has since been let go by West in the wake of the dispute. Attributing his predicament to “a misjudgment of his character” Dawkins goes on to explain that his main concern is gaining recognition and visibility for his and Infinity G8ds’ work.

“From one Black artist to another Black artist, he could have said, ‘I see what you got going on, let’s help you gain some exposure, some visibility.’ That’s all we ask,” said Dawkins.

The controversy behind the origin of the ‘DONDA’ merch logo initially reared its head when a designer close to the brand levied accusations against West on her Instagram account, alluding that his unauthorized use of the logo was intentional.

“To see all the thought, hard work, and dedication put into @infinityg*ds and then to see someone disrespectfully copy with no credit given is sickening and then not just anybody but @kanyewest .. someone with so much money and so much power .. yet this proves that he is indeed beneath us!!” the designer wrote in the caption of the video. “I’m sure these types of situations happen often but it definitely hit home this time..”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

According to reports, last month at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, West sold upwards of $7 million worth of ‘DONDA’ merch via in-person sales during the second listening party event for the then-upcoming album. This feat broke a record for the venue and matched the revenue grossed during the first-day release of his Yeezy x Gap puffer coat collaboration.

West and his team have yet to comment on the allegations.

Comments / 0

Vibe

Vibe

98
Followers
153
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacking#Merch#Donda#Logo Design#Kanye West Accused#Donda#Black Owned Company#The Daily Beast#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Yeezy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Continues Calling Out Kanye West: "I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian"

Soulja Boy has a bone to pick with Kanye West after the recording artist reportedly took his verse off of the song "Remote Control," which is featured on DONDA. Big Draco shared his verse on social media, claiming that Kanye told him it sounded great and that it was going to make the album. However, with the project out now on all digital streaming platforms, Soulja's verse was nowhere to be found.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

5 Takeaways from Kanye West’s Donda

It’s a testament to Kanye West’s star power that even after kissing Donald Trump’s ring, declaring American chattel slavery “a choice,” and pivoting to gospel, he still managed to pack a space-age coliseum to debut his tenth solo album Donda. But the Kanye that showed up to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium more than a month ago, for the first of three Donda livestreams, was markedly different from the one that debuted The Life of Pablo at Madison Square Garden in 2016. No longer surrounded by friends, family, collaborators, and hangers-on, he was alone, covered from head to toe, and pantomiming to clearly unfinished songs. By the third Donda event, last week in Chicago, West—who recreated his childhood home in the middle of Soldier Field—had drawn in a dizzying array of supporting characters, including accused abusers, confirmed homophobes, and his estranged wife wearing a wedding dress.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Kanye West Shares New ‘Donda’ Merchandise by Balenciaga

Kanye West has delivered new merchandise celebrating the arrival of Donda. The new collection, which the kanyewest.com site proclaims is “Engineered by Balenciaga,” includes four items: a black, long sleeve t-shirt emblazoned with the year 2024 and the presidential seal, seemingly a nod to another presidential run; a black, long sleeve t-shirt that includes an image of his mother’s home; a black mask that comes with zippered eye holes, and a black baseball cap.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Kim Kardashian Staying with Kanye West For The New Money?

It is Kim Kardashian wants to end her divorce proceedings Kanye WestTo have more money available? According to one tabloid, the Keep Up with The Kardashians star wants to add to her billion-dollar empire by getting back together with West. Gossip Copco uncovers the truth behind the story, he is continuing to investigate.
Musickfrxfm.com

Kanye West Album Donda dropped

Ariana Grande is on Kanye’s Album and Everyone is Freaking Out Kanye West finally dropped Donda, and there are several guests on there, including Ariana Grande. So naturally, fans are freaking out. One wrote, “ARIANA IS ON A TRACK WITH KANYE WEST ????? HELLOOOOO” Another “i still would’ve never thought i’d see ariana’s name featured on a kanye track like omg.” Others on the album include The Weeknd, DaBaby, and Jay-Z. Which collab are you more surprised by, Ariana or Jay-Z?
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kanye West: Producer Mike Dean says he ‘hasn’t quit’ Donda project amid fan rumours

Mike Dean has denied rumours that he has quit Kanye West’s much-delayed 10th album, Donda. The record producer, who has worked on previous West albums – including Graduation and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – along with records by Beyonce, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Madonna and Frank Ocean, has reportedly had enough of the “toxic” working environment surrounding the project.
CelebritiesNME

Mike Dean denies he’s quit Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ project after calling it “toxic”

Legendary producer and longtime Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean has denied that he has quit working on the rapper’s frequently delayed new album, ‘Donda’. Dean posted a number of vague but seemingly frustrated tweets earlier today (August 15), including “fuck it” and “good to be at the house,” before replying to a comment suggesting that West’s album rollout that had seemed “toxic” to those following its progress. “Toxic. That’s it,” the producer responded in agreement.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Reportedly Not Moving To Another Stadium For "DONDA"

On Monday afternoon, it was reported that Kanye West and his team of collaborators were moving to another stadium to finish the upcoming studio album DONDA. The information came from a deleted tweet from KayCyy, one of the artists working closely with 'Ye during this chapter of his career. "We...
Celebritiesfloydct.com

Kanye West's producer denies quitting Donda

Kanye West's producer Mike Dean has denied speculation he's quit working on 'Donda'. The 44-year-old rapper moved into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 23 to finish his delayed LP after being so inspired by the crowd at his first listening party there. And while there is still no...
MusicVice

Kanye West's producer Mike Dean has apparently pulled out of DONDA

Kanye West’s frequent collaborator Mike Dean has apparently pulled out of the DONDA recording sessions after several successive weeks of delays. Initially supposed to drop after its first listening party on July 21, Kanye’s tenth album has yet to appear. Both Ye and his producer - who have collaborated together...
CelebritiesComplex

Kanye West Posts and Deletes Drake’s Address, Toronto Rapper Appears to React Amid Reignited Feud

A surgical summer, with mere weeks left to go, continues with the brief amplification of Drake’s address on Kanye West’s recently active Instagram account. Indeed, the latest entry in the previous collaborators’ sporadic back-and-forth—which has most recently been (seemingly) revived ahead of a third Donda listening event—saw West sharing a screenshot containing the address of the 6 god’s Toronto residence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy