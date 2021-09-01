Cancel
Mental Health

Researchers show key differences in emotion, adaptation skills of children with autism in school settings

By Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Cover picture for the articleResearchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have found that children on the autism spectrum who have impaired executive functioning skills, which help control thoughts, emotions, and actions, can face challenges at school that are different from the ones they face at home. Additionally, as children experience adolescence, problems with executive functioning can worsen, suggesting the need for more intervention supports. This is the first study of its kind to examine how these skills are impacted specifically in a school setting. The findings were published in the journal Autism.

