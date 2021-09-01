Researchers show key differences in emotion, adaptation skills of children with autism in school settings

Raelene Dundon will never forget the day she realized it was time to tell her preschool son he was autistic.* When they were visiting her eldest son’s classroom for story time, some of the students noticed that the younger boy seemed similar to their autistic classmate and told Dundon’s eldest that his brother had autism. “I suddenly thought, I don’t want other people to know if he doesn’t know. I need to do something about this,” recalls Dundon, an educational and developmental psychologist who works with children and their families. She knew she’d have to tell her child he has autism.