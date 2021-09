We're all human. We make mistakes. Sometimes, fast food drive-thru employees get an order wrong, even when it's a mobile order — believed to reduce the possibility of miscommunication between customer and employee (via Field Agent). Sometimes, when we pull up to the drive-thru and find our order is wrong, we overreact. Again we're human, not perfect. Sometimes we yell or ask to talk to the manager, which can make an employee fear for their job. Every once in a while, someone makes an even bigger mistake and causes a fast food worker to fear for their life.