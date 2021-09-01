Sound Advice: A beauty device with promising results

Q: After reading your review of the London Decca cartridges, I plan on buying the London Maroon for my Technics SL-1200M5G turntable. At $1,100, this will be the most expensive cartridge I have ever purchased, by a significant margin. Is it hard to set up, how long does the stylus last and can it be replaced when it wears out? I also want to get a new phono preamp for it. What do you recommend for under $500? Is that enough to buy a good phono preamp for it?