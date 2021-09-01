Sound Advice: A beauty device with promising results

Hair loss, along with a host of other hair-related problems, is a reality that millions of men worldwide contend with. Even today’s high-profile social media influencers, rappers, and Hollywood actors, whose access to quality hair care products and services is considerable, have suffered from bald spots and receding hairlines. In recognition of the impact that this particular problem poses and committed to the mission of offering the best solution, David Santiago has emerged as the authority in the industry. Through Scalp Solutions, he and his highly competent team of professionals continue to bless a long list of customers with fresh new hairlines, thanks to their signature hairline tattoo procedure known as SMP or scalp micropigmentation.
