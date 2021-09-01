Cancel
Alabama State

Unbeaten Ole Miss Soccer set for road test at South Alabama

By David Johnson
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLE MISS (2-0-1, 0-0-0) at SOUTH ALABAMA (2-0-1, 0-0-0) Thursday, Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m. CT. • Ole Miss is coming off of a 2-1 victory on the road at Arkansas State on Sunday in Jonesboro, Arkansas. • Channing Foster scored the game-winner against the Red Wolves, giving the senior three...

