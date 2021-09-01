Cancel
Houston, TX

Secret bar on Rice University campus celebrates 50 years

Localish
Localish
 6 days ago

Valhalla, which was founded by graduate students in 1971, is a bar located beneath the chemistry building on the campus of Rice University in Houston, Texas.

It's known for cheap beer and quirky traditions, but its purpose extends well beyond a cold beverage.

The goal of Valhalla is to offer the Rice community a place to network, interact, share ideas and come together.

Plus, find out why the staff at Valhalla purposely leaves negative reviews on the bar's Yelp and Google pages!

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America's cities.

