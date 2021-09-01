Cancel
Naomi Osaka handed second-round walkover at US Open

Naomi Osaka has been handed a walkover at the US Open after her scheduled second-round opponent Olga Danilovic withdrew citing a medical issue.

Danilovic, 20, had qualified for the main draw at Flushing Meadows then won her first-round match with a straight-sets win over American Alycia Parks.

Osaka beat Marie Bouzkova in the first round on Tuesday in her first grand slam appearance since she pulled out of the French Open in May.

The third seed, who subsequently lost in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, is due to face either Kaia Kanepi or Leylah Fernandez in the third round.

