Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, south central, southeastern and east central Virginia. Target Area: Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Greensville; New Kent; Prince George; Sussex Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Chesterfield, north central Greensville, northwestern Charles City, Prince George, northwestern New Kent, southeastern Henrico, northwestern Sussex and eastern Dinwiddie Counties, the City of Colonial Heights, the City of Hopewell and the City of Petersburg through 115 PM EDT At 1218 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Petersburg to near Purdy. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Virginia State University, Ettrick and Matoaca around 1225 PM EDT. Fort Lee around 1230 PM EDT. Hopewell around 1235 PM EDT. Stony Creek around 1240 PM EDT. Carson around 1250 PM EDT. Bottoms Bridge around 1255 PM EDT. Disputanta around 100 PM EDT. Prince George around 110 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Burgess, Birchett Estate, Wayside, Addison, Reams, Orapax Farms, Fields Crossroads, Elko, Jordan Point Country Club and Huske. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH