Springfield one of a few cities in the US to be awarded lead-based paint removal grant
Springfield is one of 28 government entities to be awarded a federal grant to remove lead-based paint. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder at Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting announced the grant, which is projected to help remove lead paint in 169 homes belonging to low- to moderate-income families with children in the city. The grant totals $3.4 million and was awarded as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Grant Program.www.sj-r.com
