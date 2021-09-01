Busch Gardens closed early due to weather
TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens is closed for the remainder of Wednesday due to weather, the theme park said on Twitter.
The park closed at 11:30 a.m. and will re-open at 10 a.m. on Thursday as scheduled.
TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens is closed for the remainder of Wednesday due to weather, the theme park said on Twitter.
The park closed at 11:30 a.m. and will re-open at 10 a.m. on Thursday as scheduled.
Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 0