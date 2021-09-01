Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Busch Gardens closed early due to weather

By Emily McCain
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojUS2_0bjW5SV500

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens is closed for the remainder of Wednesday due to weather, the theme park said on Twitter.

The park closed at 11:30 a.m. and will re-open at 10 a.m. on Thursday as scheduled.

Comments / 0

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy