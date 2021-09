Many people dream of retiring with $1 million or more to their name. Now the reality is that you don’t really have to fixate on a $1 million nest egg. You may be able to do just fine in retirement with less savings, or you might need a lot more. But if you do want to hit that $1 million goal, then it’ll help to know how much money you need to sock away each month in a retirement savings plan to make that happen.