Judge expected to rule on accused cop killer’s insanity claim for upcoming trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The man accused of murdering an Orlando police lieutenant is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

Markeith Loyd is charged with the 2017 murder of Lt. Debra Clayton.

Prosecutors say Loyd fatally shot Clayton outside of a Pine Hills Walmart store off of John Young Parkway in January 2017.

Wednesday’s hearing is expected to focus on Loyd’s insanity plea in connection to the murder case.

Loyd previously refused to undergo a psychiatric evaluation because it would have been conducted virtually.

The state is now asking to strike that defense.

Defense argues Markeith Loyd was insane when he killed police officer, wants video showing police treatment after capture

Loyd has already been found guilty in Orange County for the December 2016 murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

He is currently serving a life sentence for that conviction.

Loyd’s second murder trial is slated for October before Judge Leticia Marques.

