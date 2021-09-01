Osaka plays, Gauff vs Stephens at US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka is among those in action on Day 3 of the U.S. Open. The No. 3 seed will play Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic in the first match scheduled in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Also today, teenager Coco Gauff faces fellow American Sloane Stephens. Men in action today include No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) and No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (SEET’-see-pahs), who faced criticism from players for bathroom breaks he took in the first round against Andy Murray.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0