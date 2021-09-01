Cancel
Most employers say vaccine mandates are possible by end of year

By Jeff Green
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Vaccine mandates are set to get more common in the workplace. A majority of U.S. employers — 52% — are planning or considering requirements for a COVID-19 shot by the end of the year, according to a survey released Wednesday by consultant Willis Towers Watson. That’s more than double the 21% of companies polled that currently have some form of mandate.

