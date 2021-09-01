Doobie Brothers Postpone Four Shows After McDonald Misses Concert
Michael McDonald was absent from last night's Doobie Brothers performance due to an unidentified illness. After announcing before the show that McDonald would not be joining the band as scheduled, the Doobie Brothers addressed the issue early in their set. According to multiple firsthand reports, the group revealed that McDonald was “not feeling well” and that he was "recuperating and isolating at the moment." The band added that it expected the singer to rejoin the tour in a week or so.eagle1023fm.com
