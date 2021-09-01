Cancel
Simone Biles’ boyfriend Jonathan Owens cut from Texans

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles’ boyfriend Jonathan Owens has been cut from the Texans. The 26-year-old safety was part of the last round of NFL cuts on Tuesday as teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players. He was one of 24 cuts made by Houston before the 4 pm deadline. Owens could still...

